Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 439,700 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ JUPW traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 102,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,142. Jupiter Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.
In other news, Director Skender Fani acquired 57,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,427.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,427.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.
