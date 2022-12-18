KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Up 6.6% in November

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

KAR Auction Services Price Performance

KAR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 3,715,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,800. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.02 million. Research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

