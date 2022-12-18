Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Short Interest Update

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $3,376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,665,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,205,073 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on KRTX. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.07.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.35. The stock had a trading volume of 531,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.21 and its 200 day moving average is $193.73. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Stories

