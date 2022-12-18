Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 30th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$184.62 million and a PE ratio of 38.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$13.65 and a 1 year high of C$17.00.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
