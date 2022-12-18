Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 30th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$184.62 million and a PE ratio of 38.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$13.65 and a 1 year high of C$17.00.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.