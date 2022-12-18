Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Kemper Price Performance

NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. 737,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kemper will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

