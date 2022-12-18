Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $2.12 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 20.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 50.8% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 8.5% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $206.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.14. The company has a market cap of $389.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

