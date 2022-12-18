Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $389,000 Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 56.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 133,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,980 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.18 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.4483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

