Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $423,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average of $128.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

