Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $7.76 Million Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

