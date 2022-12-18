Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $738,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,571,000 after purchasing an additional 566,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

