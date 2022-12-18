Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $50.27 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

