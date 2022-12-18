Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18,560.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 345,790 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 24.1% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 37.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $359.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

