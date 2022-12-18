Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 45,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:D opened at $58.62 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.



