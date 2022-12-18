Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

