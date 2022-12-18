Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 650 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 90,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,467,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF alerts:

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MMLG opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.