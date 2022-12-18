Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Stake in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) by 292.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,508 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of MSP Recovery worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MSP Recovery in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

MSP Recovery Stock Up 3.8 %

MSP Recovery Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MSPR opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.