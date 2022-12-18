Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $44.08 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

