Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of New Mountain Finance worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 403,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NMFC opened at $11.99 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

