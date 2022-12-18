Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 124.4% during the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 148,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $353.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

