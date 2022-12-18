Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 5,125 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 1.2% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 918,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 405,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

