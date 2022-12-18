Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 2.9% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 549,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.98.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

