Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Kismet Acquisition Two

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 991.3% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,025,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,649 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,499,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 933,190 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 848,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 79,663 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 819,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kismet Acquisition Two Price Performance

KAII stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 100,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,639. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Kismet Acquisition Two has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

