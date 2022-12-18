Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Up 8.8% in November

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 3,286,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,883. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.72%.

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.