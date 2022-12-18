KlayUniverse (KUT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.38 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $3.38 million and $1,346.46 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.06811177 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,546.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

