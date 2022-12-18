Komodo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $347,142.85 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $25.60 million and $347,142.85 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00255608 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00082743 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00053234 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000211 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,204,183 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
