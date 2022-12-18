Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 983,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,060. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $65.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $286.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 28.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,297,605.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,297,605.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $38,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,307.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,931. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.