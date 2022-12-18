Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

