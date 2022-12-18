Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Kyndryl (NYSE:KDGet Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

