Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $443.92 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $421.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.