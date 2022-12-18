Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Short Interest Update

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Leafly Price Performance

Leafly stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 6,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,468. Leafly has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skaana Management L.P. raised its stake in Leafly by 1,318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 253,574 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Leafly by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,329,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 164,696 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Leafly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Leafly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Leafly by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 37,196 shares during the period.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

