Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $139.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $149.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LEA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.77.

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $195.43.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 79.79%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lear by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,019 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Lear by 186.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

