Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $116.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.73.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 2.2 %

LEN stock opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $116.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Lennar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after acquiring an additional 300,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 50.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.