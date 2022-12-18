Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Short Interest Up 9.8% in November

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $212.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 45.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

