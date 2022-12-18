Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Tops $0.0305

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $48.68 million and $927,531.98 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

