Locus Chain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $49.00 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $49.00 million and approximately $929,336.11 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

