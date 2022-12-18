Loop Capital Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $40.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.64.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 264,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,058,877 and have sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,585,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Braze by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Braze by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 86,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Braze by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after buying an additional 148,796 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

