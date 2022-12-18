Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Loopring (LRC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $278.76 million and $13.64 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $858.17 or 0.05137267 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00486481 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.11 or 0.28824713 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

