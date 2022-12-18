Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Up 17.8% in November

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 11,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

LOW traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.14. 9,543,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.09 and its 200 day moving average is $194.74. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,174,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

