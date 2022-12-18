LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

LSB Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LXU stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,456. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.67. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $184.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 27.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 597,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 530,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LSB Industries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in LSB Industries by 1,908.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,842 shares during the period.

LXU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

