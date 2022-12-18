Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LCID. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 24.25.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 7.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.39. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 7.18 and a 52 week high of 47.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is 15.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 888.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after buying an additional 6,131,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,419,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.