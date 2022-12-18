LUKSO (LYXe) Price Reaches $5.04 on Top Exchanges

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $5.04 or 0.00030054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $75.27 million and approximately $500,832.73 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
