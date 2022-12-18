LUXO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $658.13 (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One LUXO token can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXO has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and $658.13 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LUXO

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

