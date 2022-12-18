Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $20.40 on Friday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.