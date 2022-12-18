Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Hits $0.99

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $503,487.17 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

