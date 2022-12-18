Maiar DEX Trading Down 34.4% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $82.96 million and approximately $491,425.87 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015136 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040919 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00020049 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00220426 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00002384 USD and is down -10.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $364,751.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.