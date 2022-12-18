MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Down 17.3% in November

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 411,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 55,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,184,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEGI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 262,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Dividend Announcement

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

