Manifold Finance Price Hits $10.60 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $312,430.88 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.60 or 0.00063317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $849.62 or 0.05064336 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00488641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.18 or 0.28952205 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.