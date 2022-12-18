Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Mannatech stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at $253,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.05% of Mannatech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

