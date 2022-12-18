Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 469 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.22. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

