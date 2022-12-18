Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.