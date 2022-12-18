Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CSX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

